Video: What happens when you put a 51hp Vespa on to a dyno machine?

Well first of all you’d better make sure it’s strapped down tight! In December 2014’s Scootering you can read all about the 51hp Vespa engine created by BSG in Italy.

After taking it out for an exclusive test ride in October, we put it onto the Dyno at JB Tuning in Southend and you can see the straps straining to hold it down as the engine screams towards 51hp in a four-gear run here!