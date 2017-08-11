Vespa World Days, Celle, Germany – June 2017

This year it was Germany’s turn to host Vespa World Days, also known as ‘The World’s Largest Vespa Party’. We sent Stan to report on all the action and just for fun sent him on our Vespa Project bike to see if a 177 kitted PX125 could be a viable tourer. Keeping Stan in check was his old pal Simon who gives his opinion as a VWD debutant. Whether or not Vespa’s are your first choice of ride VWD is a spectacle beyond compare. Don’t believe us? Check out the next edition of Scootering for the full report, all the pictures, news and action.

