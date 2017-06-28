Undercover Festival V – Dreamland Margate

Undercover Festival V is two-day celebration of alternative music including punk, ska, dub, reggae, alternative, acoustic and more.

On the Scootering Stage will be a cracking line-up of Geno Washington & The Ram Jam Band, The Chords UK, Doctor & The Medics, The Racketeers, Imperial Leisure, The Satellites, Demob, The Lagan, The Sporadics, Paranoid Visions, The Outfit (featuring Jeff Turner from Cockney Rejects), Skaciety, Karl Phillips and The Rejects and so much more.

The festival boasts a mouth-watering line-up including the four joint headline acts: Tom Robinson (with band), Angelic Upstarts, Ruts DC, Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band. Plus: Jilted John, Eddie & The Hot Rods, Subhumans, Inner Terrestrials, The Urban Voodoo Machine Menace. And a lot more besides to whet the appetite of anyone who loves their music alternative.

This year’s Undercover Festival has moved to the unique setting of Dreamland Margate in Kent, a festival venue and experience that defies all other conventions and festival templates, not only is there a cracking line-up but festival goers can experience many retro rides and amusements plus it is once again held undercover i.e. not outdoors so if it’s peeing down come September it’s not a problem and your beer won’t get diluted. Leave your wellies at home, and enjoy one of the best small alternative festivals the south has to offer this September.

There’s a huge line-up and tickets can be bought in advance online of from various locations details from: www.undercoverfest.com