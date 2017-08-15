Red White and Blue Rally: Thatcham 2017

The Red White and Blue Ride Out Crew’s debut rally at Thatcham on 7-9 July was blessed with sunshine, good music and a welcoming atmosphere. There were also plenty of interesting scooters and scooter related items to drool over. Fresh from its long term residency in a Brighton Bar and finally being prepared for road use was ‘Wild Thing’, whilst over at the RPM Scooters jumble stall was a remnant of 80’s custom ‘White Dwarf’. They thought this may be an early piece of work by John Sturgeon – unless of course you know different? See the full report in the next edition of Scootering…

