Rally At The Racecourse – Great Yarmouth 2017

Last year’s regional rally marking their 40th anniversary was an overwhelming success for hosts Great Yarmouth Sidewinders SC. Replicating that achievement never mind surpassing it could’ve been a tough task. Yet due to the determination, meticulous planning and sheer hard work by the organising team, this year’s East Coast rally, based at Great Yarmouth Racecourse, topped last year on all counts. Numbers through the gate exceeded last year. There were more entries in the custom show, including several stunning scooters on their first time out, anywhere. Saturday afternoons ride out attracted more participants. As for onsite entertainment, 7 live acts offered something for all musical tastes. Olas Boss with his Reggae sound system was in residence in the downstairs suite, while upstairs had both nights headline acts with soul and scooterists sounds on offer. Clubs, solo riders and interested parties predominantly, from the East Midlands, North and South East coast areas were well represented. The furthest travelled was a young lady who rode from Prague! Drinking, dancing, having a laugh with like-minded people are prerequisites for a great rally, all of which were at ‘Yarmouth in abundance.All credit to Sidewinders Scooter Club for another top weekend rally event.

See the full report and photography in the October edition of Scootering, on sale 28th September 2017.