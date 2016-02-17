Lambretta Misano Cases

The new big block 200 Misano Supercase from Tino Sacchi gives room for a bigger crank, more metal for added strength plus extra cooling and also makes changing crank and flywheel side main seals a lot easier.

The price of £1799 includes the main case, crank, Varitronic ignition kit and gaskets. For more info contact Cambridge Lambretta: 01223 516662 or www.lambretta.co.uk

