The new big block 200 Misano Supercase from Tino Sacchi gives room for a bigger crank, more metal for added strength plus extra cooling and also makes changing crank and flywheel side main seals a lot easier.
The price of £1799 includes the main case, crank, Varitronic ignition kit and gaskets. For more info contact Cambridge Lambretta: 01223 516662 or www.lambretta.co.uk
Lambretta Misano Cases
2 comments
in the advert for misano cases its bigger with two g”s not one.
Thanks Chris – keyboard has a sticky g!
