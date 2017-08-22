Ghost Rider – Pontefract SC – Allsorts of quality scooters

Pontefract SC may not be one of the best-known clubs in the country but they punch above their weight with quality machines. Not only can they claim our August cover star, ‘Aces High’, amongst their numbers there’s also Craig Hurdiss’ Ghost Rider which is fresh from the workshop of Rick Shepherd, painter of the superb Avatar. Its artwork bears close examination as amongst the flames Rick’s managed to hide several images, most of which only become obvious when pointed out. It’s a masterpiece of airbrush work.

Born into a scootering family Craig’s long harboured the ambition to own a trophy winning scooter. Although Ghost Rider’s still something of a work in progress Craig’s well on his way to achieving that ambition. We’ll be keeping an eye on Pontefract, it looks set to become famous for much more than liquorice.