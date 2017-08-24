Fun at the Oddballs Rally – August 2017

Moving from April to August proved to be a masterstroke for Oddballs Rally. 2017 was the biggest, and best yet, with an impressive £9000, (and still rising) raised for charity. Named after Donald Sutherland’s unconventional character Oddball in the film Kellys Hero’s, the underlying theme of the rally is no negative vibes. Combining live music, DJs, custom show, and ride out with several unconventional, err, Oddball happenings, the emphasis is fun with a capital ‘F’. Over 1600 visitors on site over the two-day event, including a couple of small groups of bikers, speaks for itself. Next year’s Oddballs rally is already booked for the first weekend in August, judging by the post rally feedback on social media the positive vibes indicate this event is set to get even bigger and better while raising funds for worthy causes. Credit to the success of Oddballs is down to the hard work of Vince Wooloff and his team, sponsors and behind the scene helpers and of course the growing amount of Oddballers who support it.

See next month’s Scootering magazine for the full report and pictures.