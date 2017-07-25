Cleethorpes National Scooter Rally 7th to 9th July 2017

What a fantastic weekend the Cleethorpes National Scooter Rally was. Our reporter, Stu Smith was at the Rally taking pictures, videos and capturing stories. The official write-up and accompanying photos feature in the September edition of Scootering Magazine. In the meantime here are some taster photos and videos of the event. Have a look through them, if you can see yourself or recognise a person or a scooter feel free to download the images or videos and share them with your friends.

If you’ve seen yourself or recognised someone or a scooter, then you may well be in our main feature. Make sure you pick up the September edition of Scootering to read all about the fantastic Cleethorpes Rally!