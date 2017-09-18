375 – Sept 2017

Latest issue out now!
Kickstart – The front section with all the latest news, views and product reviews!
Bullseye! – The first, and the last, Maca DTS GTS.
Vespa World Days – Celle – Big Stan brings you all the news and action from Germany.
British Vespa Days – The controversial ‘Thistlegate’ event gets the verdict from Big Stan.
Cleethorpes Rally – Stu takes us through the highs and lows of Cleethorpes.
Llandudno Rally – Jamie fills us in on the wild times in Wales.
Pinasco Parts Emporium – Industry big player Pinasco spills the beans about its new product range.
Lake Como – Big Stan gives us his guide to this Italian cultural gem.
Show us your scoots – The best of our readers’ rides as sent in by you.
Mailbox – Readers’ letters and feedback.
Violator – A show-winning custom Lambretta 90s original.
Milan-Taranto: A Lambretta Rider’s Tale – Stu Owen interviews Dave Waddingham about his epic journeys.
The Sentinal – One STUNNING custom Vespa, see for yourself.
Club Do’s & Events – Your essential guide to the scene: What, Where & When!
Scootering Words & Sounds – The best of words and music as reviewed by Nik & Sarge.
Ocean Colour Scene – Frontman Simon Fowler reflects on the 21st anniversary of the band’s Moseley Shoals album.
Stone Foundation – The band, their music, and gigging with Weller… Simon Wells finds out all.
Tech Torque: Vespa Tech – The epic Vespa Tech series continues, Stan road tests the PX modifications to give valuable reader feedback.
YPVS Rothmans Race Lambretta – Ten years on, Gunny finally gets his RD350-engined Lambretta finished… well, almost.
Tech Torque: Clubman Dyno – Darrell Taylor presents the fourth part of his clubman dyno series.
Tech Torque: Hydraulic hoses – Does length matter? Stu Owen gives us this month essential maintenance tip.
Race Report: AngleseyPaul Green brings us up to speed with a fast-paced and action-packed race report.
Death ProofSometimes the simple customs scooters shine through, it’s not all about cheque books.
Scooter Trader – Your sales and classifieds section, including Specialist Services & At A Glance.
Pebble and The Boy – Sharp-dressing scooterist Rik Bardsley takes a behind-the-scenes peek at this upcoming film.
Reader’s ride – The reader’s scooter that’s caught our eye this month.