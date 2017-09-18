375 – Sept 2017

Latest issue out now!

Kickstart – The front section with all the latest news, views and product reviews!

Bullseye! – The first, and the last, Maca DTS GTS.

Vespa World Days – Celle – Big Stan brings you all the news and action from Germany.

British Vespa Days – The controversial ‘Thistlegate’ event gets the verdict from Big Stan.

Cleethorpes Rally – Stu takes us through the highs and lows of Cleethorpes.

Llandudno Rally – Jamie fills us in on the wild times in Wales.

Pinasco Parts Emporium – Industry big player Pinasco spills the beans about its new product range.

Lake Como – Big Stan gives us his guide to this Italian cultural gem.

Show us your scoots – The best of our readers’ rides as sent in by you.

Mailbox – Readers’ letters and feedback.

Violator – A show-winning custom Lambretta 90s original.

Milan-Taranto: A Lambretta Rider’s Tale – Stu Owen interviews Dave Waddingham about his epic journeys.

The Sentinal – One STUNNING custom Vespa, see for yourself.

Club Do’s & Events – Your essential guide to the scene: What, Where & When!

Scootering Words & Sounds – The best of words and music as reviewed by Nik & Sarge.

Ocean Colour Scene – Frontman Simon Fowler reflects on the 21st anniversary of the band’s Moseley Shoals album.

Stone Foundation – The band, their music, and gigging with Weller… Simon Wells finds out all.

Tech Torque: Vespa Tech – The epic Vespa Tech series continues, Stan road tests the PX modifications to give valuable reader feedback.

YPVS Rothmans Race Lambretta – Ten years on, Gunny finally gets his RD350-engined Lambretta finished… well, almost.

Tech Torque: Clubman Dyno – Darrell Taylor presents the fourth part of his clubman dyno series.

Tech Torque: Hydraulic hoses – Does length matter? Stu Owen gives us this month essential maintenance tip.

Race Report: AngleseyPaul Green brings us up to speed with a fast-paced and action-packed race report.

Death ProofSometimes the simple customs scooters shine through, it’s not all about cheque books.

Scooter Trader – Your sales and classifieds section, including Specialist Services & At A Glance.

Pebble and The Boy – Sharp-dressing scooterist Rik Bardsley takes a behind-the-scenes peek at this upcoming film.

Reader’s ride – The reader’s scooter that’s caught our eye this month.