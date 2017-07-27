374 – August 2017

Latest issue out now!

Kickstart – The front section with all the latest news, views and product reviews!

Aces High – Is this Gatch’s finest hour?

Monza Lambretta 70th – All the news and action brought to us from Italy by our Stan.

Lambretta V-Special – Stan gets up-close and personal with the new Lambretta.

Euro-Lambretta – Wee Stevie take us through his time on the road to, and at, Adria.

Big 7 – Stu fills us in on the good time at the Big 7 rally.

Mod Radio – Sarge finds out whether video really did kill the radio star.

Vesparicana – Thought your ride to the Euro-Lambretta or VWD was a long trip? Get a grip man; THIS is a long trip!

Show us your scoots – The best of our readers’ rides as sent in by you.

Mailbox – Readers’ letters and feedback.

Ten years of the RB – Stu Owen reflects on the performance kit which kick-started a tuning revolution.

Inspired by Eddie – It’s always a pleasure to have a Richie Lunt photographed machine adorn our pages, this shows why…

Northern Couture – What happens when scooters and fashion collide? Rik finds out.

Club Do’s & Events – Your essential guide to the scene: What, Where & When!

Scootering Words & Sounds – The best of words and music as reviewed by Nik & Sarge.

Snetterton – Time attack… something a little different to the usual race event!

Cadwell – Paul Green dissects the racing at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

Tech Torque: Vespa Tech – Dan continues the mighty Vespa tuning series with a P2 exhaust upgrade.

Tech Torque: Clubman Dyno – Darrell Taylor presents the third part of his clubman dyno series.

Tech Torque: Brake cables – Stu Owen gives us this month essential maintenance tip.

Scooter Trader – Your sales and classifieds section, including Specialist Services & At A Glance.

Recycled ace face? – Sharp dressing scooterist Rik Bardsley looks at ‘the old chestnut’ to try and restore harmony to the galaxy.