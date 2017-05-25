372 – June 2017

Latest issue out now!
Kickstart – The front section with all the latest news, views and product reviews!
Lambretta V-Special – Press release for the new Lambretta V-Special.
BSRA Scarborough – Stan’s all-action report from the first national of the season.
BSRA Weston-super-Mare – Jamie gets those miles in to bring you the news.
VMSC Extravaganza – Stu visits the VMSC do to see what’s going down.
Phoenix Nights – Stu spends the weekend with the Leicester Phoenix SC at their annual rally.
Show us your scoots – The best of our readers’ rides showcased.
Dealer spotlight on Retrospective Scooters – Stan does the usual, reaching the info other journalists can’t reach.
Back Street Scratcher – Down and dirty, LC Vega Hybrid custom scooter.
Letters – Feedback and full throttle responses from the readers
Spanish Museum Collection – Stan thinks he’s in Raiders of the Lost Ark as he delves into this treasure trove.
Dark Destroyer – Sarge takes a look at the gleaming magnificence that is tattooist Kirsty’s Vespa cutdown.
Being: the film review – Stan dusts off his best blazer (from school) and tries to fit in (badly).
From The Jam – Interview with From The Jam, by Simon Wells.
Serveta Jet 200 – Stu Owen’s view of this now classic scooter, but was it received well at the time?
Club Do’s & Events – Your essential guide to the scene: What, Where & When!
Scootering Words & Sounds – The best of words and music as reviewed by Nik & Sarge.
End of the road? Christian Giarrizzo gives his 125,000km Vespa some radical life-saving surgery.
Tech Torque: Vespa Tech – Dan continues his epic Vespa Tech quest with goodies from Sip, Pinasco and BGM.
Sin Custom Chopper – Legendary Scootering photographer Richie Lunt shows this beauty in its best light.
Tech Torque: Clubman Dyno – Darrell Taylor embarks upon the first part of his clubman dyno series.
Tech Torque: Tick over – Stu Owen gives us this month’s essential maintenance tip.
BSSO Race Report – Paul Green’s version of events, bringing you all the action from BSSO Round 2 at Mallory Park.
Scooter Trader – Your sales and classifieds section, including Specialist Services & At A Glance.
DNCC – Dave O brings us another classic blast from the past: Shame – Eurythmics Vespa.
Reader’s Ride – A football-themed scooter… ooh, how very dare we!