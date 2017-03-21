NEW! – Lights & Speedo for Scomadi Turismo Technica

The latest press release from Scomadi UK reveals the new speedometer and rear lights for the forthcoming Turismo Technica model.

The speedometer is a digital multi-function trapezoid shaped, and the rear light has current ‘Audi style’ continuous glow lighting. Hot off the press ‘factory’ images direct from the manufacturing facility also show the new LED daytime running lights and the headlight.

Scomadi tells Scootering they have also been sourcing an alternative supplier for the current ‘standard’ speedometer and back lights for the existing Turismo Leggera models and hope to have these available in the coming weeks.

Many of the new ‘Turismo Technica’ features will be compatible with existing Turismo Leggera models.

For more info visit: www.scomadi.com