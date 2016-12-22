367 – Jan 2017

Latest issue of Scootering out now!

Features a 1000-mile mission on a 50cc Vespa to sample Scotland’s finest whiskey, tasty custom Vespa The Krays, one lucky man’s Series 4, 2 and 1 collection, Nagasaki Nightmare custom, DTC – New Breed customs, Ranking Roger interview, Targa Twin Ferrari 250 custom at Maranello, Penni Gladstone’s sun-drenched Tuscany-by-scooter adventure, eight pages of EICMA and the trials and tribulations of Big Stan’s trek north of the border with a 125cc LML following the tragic demise of his beloved PX200.

There’s also a retrospective on the great Mod revival, Paul Green’s news from the BSSO, Dan investigates some… issues with a new crank in his Vespa Tuning & Upgrade Mega-Feature, Darrell Taylor looks at how improving your scooter’s power output could dramatically affect how often you ought to be servicing it, Stu Owen reaches the dry build and painting phase of his Lambretta Series 3 restoration guide and Dave O tackles the Mablethorpe revels.

Plus, there’s all the usual news, product reviews, archive images, specialist services, events guides, letters, music and book reviews… and more!