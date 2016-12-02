ZÜNDAPP 100 – International Zundapp Rally

The global ZÜNDAPP scene will meet from 25th to 28th May 2017 in Sigmaringen

The legendary motorcycle manufacturer ZÜNDAPP manufactured extraordinary vehicles for about seventy years. These vehicles have given rise to a fan base around the world. The 100th anniversary of the make is therefore reason to organise a unique event around the ZÜNDAPP make that includes all vehicle models and other products made.

A group of more than 20 clubs, special interest groups, forums and museums from all over the ZÜNDAPP community has, in combination with Brewery Zoller-Hof, taken it upon itself to bring all make enthusiasts together and present the full product range to the world. This unique event focuses on the exchange of passion and enthusiasm. ZÜNDAPP lovers from all over the world will come together in Sigmaringen, Germany, to celebrate for a full weekend. Sigmaringen is very suited to the event. The event grounds next to the council hall offer sufficient space and supporting infrastructure for many participants. The romantic city and its Hohenzollern castle is looking forward to receive guests from all over the world. Hotels and boarding houses in the entire region offer accommodation which is complemented by a camping ground right next to the event grounds.

Participants will be met by an extensive programme the event. On the day of arrival (25th May) there will be a ‘meet and greet’ as well as a short motorcycle ride in the countryside surrounding Sigmaringen and an opportunity to visit the ZÜNDAPP museum in Sigmaringen. On the event ground, like on the next two days, there will be a parts exchange and display of historical ZÜNDAPP footage. In the evening the official event opening will take place in the party tent.

On Friday the 26th, participants can discover the charming surroundings along the Swabian Alb and the Danube valley during a motoring tour which will also stop at the old timer museum in Meßkirch. The castle of Hohenzollern can be visited form 1 pm where event participants can park and display their vehicles on the castle grounds. The day will be concluded with ZÜNDAPP conversation and music by the band HAUTNAH in the party tent.

Saturday the 27th will focus on the display of the entire ZÜNDAPP product range on the event grounds. Visitors are welcome. A unique display of types of all vehicle models will provide a once in a lifetime overview of the ZÜNDAPP product range and the evolution of individual vehicle types. In addition, special and custom vehicles will be on display which will include vehicles built under licence and replicas.

Further information about the event and registration forms can be found on the homepage: www.zundapp100.org