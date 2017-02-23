369 – Mar 2017

Latest issue of Scootering out now!

The fearsome Bones chop has been brought back to life – just in time to grace the cover of our latest edition. Not featured on the cover is an equally fearsome Fetish which is not a scooter for the faint of heart… you’ll see what we mean. Then there’s the Mexican Low Rider Scomadi custom, a stunning TV 175 and a brilliant brace of beautiful birthday Vespas. If you’re thinking of popping over to Italy for the 70th anniversary of Lambretta celebrations this year, take a peek at our guide to visiting the Innocenti factory – it might help you avoid a decidedly non-celebratory run-in with the local constabulary.

Further afield, our man drops in on a group of Mods in Osaka, Japan, to see how it’s done over there and closer to home we’ve a report from the successful Scooter World event at Newark. We also examine a tent you won’t want to burn, go behind the scenes at Glasgow Lambretta and explore the many fine 2 Tone-related exhibits on show at the Coventry Music Museum. Italian stallion Christian Giarizzo meets a classy Italian lady and her equally classy Vespa, Dan’s near-Homerian epic voyage of Vespa tuning discovery continues – watch out Dyno Donkey! – and Jordan assesses the current crop of scooter tyres.

Plus! Dave O casts our minds back to the early 1990s to revisit a Judge Dredd and 2000AD comic-themed scooter, Paul Green continues his BSSO racing beginner’s with a handy guide to blitzing the paperwork, Stu Owen gazes into his crystal ball to see what 2017 might hold for this season’s scooter sprinting contenders and contnues his resto guide, and we dip into the latest music releases too.

Of course, you’ll also find club do’s, a tasty reader’s ride, the best of readers’ scoots, letters and feedback, news, Scooter Trader and more!