Scooter World is now entering its sixth year as part of the Carole Nash Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic at Newark, and 2017 promises to be the best yet – so much so that it has now moved into bigger halls. In fact, with well more than 100 scooters already booked to appear it is by far the largest scooter entry number for any single UK scooter show!

But it’s not all just about showing scooters; as well as two ‘skills’ areas, there will be guest interviews on both Saturday and Sunday, including a talk with William Woodhouse who was involved with building Sting’s Vespas for the film Quadrophenia. The important national scooter clubs will also be in attendance, providing the opportunity for you to renew your annual membership (or join if you haven’t already). There will also be scooter trade stalls for you to buy your scooter-related wares. And don’t forget there’s a classic motorcycle show happening at the same time, all included in your ticket price!

It all takes place at Newark Showground on the weekend of January 7-8, and there’s a saving to be made by purchasing your tickets in advance, with a one-day adult pass costing just £8 when bought before 11.59pm on Monday, January 2, 2017. Buy yours online HERE, or call the ticket hotline on 01507 529529.

Charity events

Scooter World is run and marshalled entirely by prominent figures within the scooter community who also use the event to raise money for charity. Last year’s event also saw the introduction of a ticketed Saturday evening charity event, which was such a huge success that it has been developed for 2017 with the introduction of the ‘Scooterist Hall of Fame’ which acknowledges the individual achievement of scooterists. This year there will be testimonials for three-times BSSO race champion, Stuart Day and lifelong scooterist Chuck Swonnell; there will also be presentations to other well-known figures, and 100mphscooter.com will be presenting certificates to those riders who have achieved in excess of 100mph in some form.

If you’d like to attend, then evening tickets are £25 with all money going to charity. Contact Mau Spencer at MSpencer@Mortons.co.uk for more details and tickets.