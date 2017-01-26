368 – Feb 2017

Latest issue of Scootering out now!

Our cover scooter this month has a sinister Peaky Blinders theme and some seriously tasty artwork adorning its panels. By way of contrast, we also have a Vespa Super that appears to be rotting away – except it’s not, the patina paint job is meant to look that way! Then we’ve a three page report on the NEC trade show, a custom TV175, a retrospective on Lambretta record-breaker Frank Osgerby, part 3 of our series on the 80s Mod revival, roving reporter Christian Giarizzo discovers a town where women outnumber men seven to one (yes, really) and our Stan enjoys/endures the highs and lows of life with a Peugeot Django.

Dave O offers another blast from the past in his Nostalgic Custom Corner, Darrell Taylor presents the service schedule your modified scooter should be following, Paul Green continues his series on scooter racing by telling you how to set up your own team, Stu Owen gets to work on restoring a Lambretta engine, we talk to the main man at Skinners Originals and Dan continues to feed our Vespa Dyno Donkey its course of steroids. It’s already approaching double its original 6.3hp – how much further can he go with simple bolt-on upgrades?

Plus, there’s all the usual news, product reviews, archive images, specialist services, events guides, letters, music and book reviews… and more!