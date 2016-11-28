366 – Dec 2016

Latest issue of Scootering out now!

Features stunning Amy Winehouse tribute Lambretta, cool Super Monza custom Soul Surfer, seven-page report on the BSRA season finale at Bridlington by Stan the man, behind the scenes at Piaggio dealer Go Full Throttle and an extra shiny Javelin five-speed custom Lambretta. Wee Stevie Adair takes on the North Coast 500, Stu Owen delves into the history of the first reed-valve Lambretta and presents the second instalment of his winter restoration guide, readers ‘show us their scoots’ and we take a look at A Touch of Velvet – a Sting of Brass, a beautifully subtle AF Rayspeed themed scooter from the AFSC.

Then there’s part 2 of Christian Giarrizzo’s wide-eyed wander through the wonders of Vittorio Tessera’s Lambretta museum, a club focus on the Southsiders Scooter Club down under, the surprising Theo oddball Vespa, Pole Position T5 tribute to the legends of F1 racing, Darrell Taylor on service schedules and sprinting, Paul Green’s review of the year in BSSO racing, and a nostalgic look at one of the great customs of yesteryear from Dave O.

Plus, there’s all the usual news, product reviews, archive images, specialist services, events guides, letters, music and book reviews… and more!